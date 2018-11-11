Man’s death in motorway collision ‘tragic news’

A 22-year-old man has died following a car accident.

Daryl Thompson, from the Beragh area, was killed in the fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the M1 motorway.

Writing on social media, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the death was “tragic news”.

Sorry to hear this tragic news this morning. Another young life lost on our roads. My thoughts and prayers are with this young man, the Thompson family, his friends and the community of Beragh.https://t.co/GZnLT6bfQ5 — Daniel McCrossan MLA ? (@McCrossanMLA) November 11, 2018

“Another young life lost on our roads,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with this young man, the Thompson family, his friends and the community of Beragh,” he wrote.

Road closures around the accident site remained in place on Sunday morning.

Police have appealed to anyone who was travelling on the M1 motorway on Saturday at around 10.20pm and witnessed the incident – which occurred between junction 14 and junction 15 near Tamnamore – to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1477 10/11/18.