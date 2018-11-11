Menu

Man charged after Drumchapel death

UK News | Published:

The body of Darren Sinclair, 27, was found on a footpath on November 6.

A man has been charged after the death of a man whose body was found on a footpath.

The body of Darren Sinclair, 27, was discovered by a member of the public on a path near Kinfauns Drive, in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow, on the morning of November 6.

Police said that a 20-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

