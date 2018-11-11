Menu

Drogheda road evacuated after suspicious device found

UK News | Published:

A security cordon and traffic diversions were put in place.

Garda

An area in Drogheda has been evacuated after a security alert.

A security cordon and traffic diversions were put in place on Dublin Road following the discovery of a suspicious device near a parked car.

The alarm was raised at 2.40pm on Sunday.

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was requested to attend the scene.

UK News

