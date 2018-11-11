Advertising
Drogheda road evacuated after suspicious device found
A security cordon and traffic diversions were put in place.
An area in Drogheda has been evacuated after a security alert.
A security cordon and traffic diversions were put in place on Dublin Road following the discovery of a suspicious device near a parked car.
The alarm was raised at 2.40pm on Sunday.
An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was requested to attend the scene.
