Charles leads tributes to war dead on Armistice centenary

The Prince of Wales is due to lead the nation’s tributes to all those who have lost their lives in conflict on the centenary of the Armistice today.

The event marks 100 years since the signing of the treaty which ended the battle on the Western Front of the First World War at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Charles will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother for the second year in a row while an equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will watch the Whitehall service from the balcony of the nearby Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Prime Minister Theresa May will be among those attending the ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)

For the first time, a German leader will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier performing the duty on behalf of his nation in an historic act of reconciliation between the two countries.

Other senior royals including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Princess Royal will also pay their respects at the Cenotaph.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family will join the Queen on the balcony.

Big Ben, which has been silent since renovations to the Elizabeth Tower began in August last year, will strike 11 o’clock to mark the hour the Armistice was signed.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are also due to attend.

A series of events have been planned to mark the special anniversary of the end of the Great War, including a procession of 10,000 people past the Cenotaph.

Members of the public were chosen by ballot for “A Nation’s Thank You – The People’s Procession” to give their thanks for all the men and women who have lost their lives in conflict.

The day will conclude with a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.