Menu

Advertising

Missing nine-year-old boy found

UK News | Published:

Harley McLay was found four hours after he wandered off from a supermarket.

Police stock

A nine-year-old boy who went missing after wandering off from a supermarket has been found safe and well.

Police in Fife launched a search for Harley McLay who wandered off from the Asda supermarket at the Halbeath Retail Park in Dunfermline at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

He was found four hours later on Aberdour Road which is around 1.6 miles away.

Police said he was found safe and well at around 4.30pm and thanked the public and media for their help.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News