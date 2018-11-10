Advertising
In Video: Leicester fans’ tribute to helicopter crash victims
Leicester City fans have taken part in a memorial walk in honour of the club’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others who died in a helicopter crash outside the stadium on October 27.
The walk, from Jubilee Square in Leicester to the King Power Stadium, was called 5,000-1 as a reminder of the odds of Leicester winning the Premier League in 2016.
