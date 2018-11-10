Advertising
In Pictures: London streets awash with colour for Lord Mayor’s Show
A procession to welcome the new Lord Mayor of London has taken place on the streets of the capital.
Alderman Peter Estlin, who will become the 691st Lord Mayor of London, rode in a gold state coach during the procession, a tradition since the event’s inauguration back in the 16th century.
The route of the procession starts at Bank and ends in Aldwych, travelling from Mansion House to Fleet Street via St Paul’s Cathedral, and then back along Embankment.
