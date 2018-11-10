Menu

Homes evacuated after security alert in Co Tyrone

Army bomb experts have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object.

Police ‘Do not cross’ tape

The PSNI are at the scene of a security alert in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object in the Dunore Avenue area.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

Local DUP councillor Kim Ashton posted on social media: “This is a very serious incident and I would appeal to everyone to cooperate with the PSNI while they secure the area.”

