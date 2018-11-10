Elderly couple subjected to horrific robbery in Warrenpoint

An elderly couple were subject to a “horrific” attack and robbed in their home in Warrenpoint on Saturday night, police have said.

At around 8pm, three men forced their way into the home of the couple, aged in their 70s. The woman was grabbed and thrown to the ground while her husband was grabbed by the throat.

The suspects then searched the house and made off with a sum of cash, a mobile phone, three white gold rings and a leather wallet.

Detective Sergeant Connor said: “This was a horrific attack and this couple endured a frightening and violent violation of their home.

“The individuals who carried out this attack have nothing to offer society and need to face the full rigour of the law.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and help us with our investigation.

“Did you see anything suspicious in the Elmfield area or the Upper Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint yesterday evening or last night, were you driving in the area at around 8pm and have a dash cam? ”

Anyone with information should contact detectives in Ardmore on 101 quoting reference 1261 09/11/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.