Third man charged in Wishaw death inquiry

UK News

Kevin McGuire, 51, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries last month.

Third man arrested

Police have charged a third person in connection with the death of a man last month.

Kevin McGuire was found seriously injured in Morar Street, Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Sunday October 14.

The 51-year-old later died of his injuries at Wishaw General Hospital.

Police Scotland said they have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man over the death.

He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Two other men, aged 26 and 30, have already appeared at the same court in connection with Mr McGuire’s death, police said.

