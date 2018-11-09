Predator jailed for posing as woman to trick straight men into blindfolded sex

A predator who tricked four straight men into having blindfolded sex with him by masquerading as a woman online has been jailed for 15 years.

Duarte Xavier, 33, posed as “Ana” on dating apps including Tinder and sent provocative images to fool the victims into meeting for sexual encounters.

After being lured to his flat or parks with the “deliberate and cruel tactics”, the victims, aged between 26 and 45, were then blindfolded throughout the encounter.

Passing sentence at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Vice-Judge Advocate General Michael Hunter said: “You have been found guilty of what can only be described as a campaign of deception and obtaining sex by pretending that you were a woman.

“By pretending that you were an attractive and sexually adventurous young woman, you tempted them into engaging in sex with you.

“I have taken into account your deliberate and cruel tactics that you carefully used to subject your victims to this activity.

“You have demonstrated no remorse or understanding of the position of your victims.”

One of his victims was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the court heard.

Xavier, who committed his offences between February 2016 and April this year, was arrested twice and released pending inquiries but not charged until his third arrest in April.

He committed two offences while on bail.

The judge questioned whether Xavier was free to offend on bail because his victims were heterosexual men and therefore treated as less of a priority.

Addressing the police officer in the case after sentencing, he said: “It’s very rare for a heterosexual male to be a victim of a sexual offence, as we know.

“I hope the fact that these victims were heterosexual males did not cause them to be put rather lower in the list of priorities.”

Detective Constable Lucy Marsh, of Wandsworth Police, who took over the investigation after the original officer dealing with the matter lost evidence, rejected the suggestion.

She said a “waiting list” for downloading mobile phone evidence led to a delay in the investigation.

Xavier was reported to police after a victim whipped off his blindfold mid-encounter.

The court heard an impact statement from a victim who was diagnosed with PTSD after being used for Xavier’s “own sick fantasy”.

It said: “He was so convincing. It was supposed to be a bit of honest fun between two consenting adults.

“I now have extreme stress, anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

“I was a people person before and loved meeting new people. Now I feel I’m carrying around a dark secret that will always be part of me. I hope one day I can learn to trust people again.”

Xavier, of Wandsworth, south-west London, was found guilty of six counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent in October following a trial.

He was sentenced to 11 years each for counts one and two; four years each for counts three and four; and six years each for counts five and six.

The sentences for counts one, two, five and six are to be served concurrently.

Those for counts three and four, which were committed once Xavier had been bailed, were ordered to be served concurrently with each other but consecutive to the other counts, making a total of 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for any other potential victims of Xavier to get in touch.