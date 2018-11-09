Culture Secretary reveals his passion for Lego

Cabinet minister Jeremy Wright has revealed he has a “very large” collection of Lego, which he uses to unwind after a stressful day at work.

The Conservative MP, 46, said he found the building blocks “therapeutic”.

Mr Wright was widely mocked this week after telling an audience of newspaper editors he does not subscribe to any British newspapers or magazines despite the press being part of his brief as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

Lego fans use the blocks to make replicas of all sorts of buildings, including this miniature version of Downing Street (Steve Parsons/PA)

He told TalkRadio’s Julia Hartley-Brewer his comment had been taken out of context and it was “complete nonsense” to suggest he did not read newspapers.

Mr Wright said: “It’s not even what I said. I was asked a straight question, which is ‘what newspaper did you read that morning?’ and the answer I gave was I didn’t read a newspaper that morning. Which was true.

“To suggest that I don’t read newspapers is complete nonsense, of course I do.”

Asked about his Lego collection, Mr Wright said: “It’s very large indeed, my wife would say far too large, but I find Lego therapeutic.

Advertising

“I think everybody who does any difficult or stressful job needs a way to switch off. We all have different ways, mine is Lego.

People are being rude about @DCMS_SecOfState and his massive Lego collection, but I believe this is the first time that both the Culture Secretary and his shadow have owned a Lego Death Star. Am I right, @tom_watson? — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) November 9, 2018

Strictly speaking it’s my 13 year old that owns the Death Star. Not that he’s allowed to touch it. ? — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) November 9, 2018

“In my view it’s a great way of putting your brain into neutral, which sometimes we all need to do.”

Advertising

The politician said the largest model he had constructed was a 4,500-brick Death Star, but said he does not have the space to show off his completed works.

“Most of it’s in boxes, I haven’t got the space to display it,” he said.

“The engineering capabilities of those who build and design Lego is quite amazing

“People of all ages, even my age, have enjoyed it for many years and will enjoy it for many years to come.”

A married father-of-two, Mr Wright has been MP for Kenilworth and Southam – and previously Rugby and Kenilworth – since 2005 and served as justice minister from 2012-14 and attorney general from 2014 until July this year.