Westminster terror attack was ’82 seconds of terrible drama’

Lives were torn apart “by 82 seconds of high and terrible drama” in the Westminster terror attack, an inquest has heard.

Four members of the public and Pc Keith Palmer died on March 22 last year during a rampage by Khalid Masood.

In that time, Masood, 52, drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31.

The victims of the Westminster Bridge terror attack (from left) Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes, Andreea Cristea and Kurt Cochran (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He then stabbed PC Palmer who was on guard at the Palace of Westminster.

On Monday, Chief Coroner Mark Lucraft QC began the inquests into the victims’ deaths in Court One of the Old Bailey.

He told the court: “The lives of many were torn apart by 82 seconds of high and terrible drama.”

The coroner went on to warn that some of the video footage shown in evidence will be “graphic and shocking”.

Continuing his opening remarks, he then asked the court to observe a minute’s silence for those who died.