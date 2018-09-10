Menu

Two charged over £350,000 Dundee heroin find

The drugs were discovered at an address in the city’s Atholl Street last week.

Police sign

Two men have been charged after heroin worth £350,000 was discovered in Dundee.

The drugs were recovered from an address in the city’s Atholl Street on Friday.

The men – aged 30 and 35 – have been charged with drugs offences following the find, Police Scotland said.

They were expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

