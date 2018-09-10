Advertising
Two charged over £350,000 Dundee heroin find
Two men have been charged after heroin worth £350,000 was discovered in Dundee.
The drugs were recovered from an address in the city’s Atholl Street on Friday.
The men – aged 30 and 35 – have been charged with drugs offences following the find, Police Scotland said.
They were expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
