Two Britons among seven injured in Paris knife attack – reports

UK News | Published:

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, police said.

France Knife Attack

Two British tourists are among seven injured after they were attacked by an armed man in Paris, local media reported.

A man armed with a knife and an iron bar is said to have attacked people on the banks of a canal in the north-east of the city at just after 11pm local time.

Le Parisien said one British tourist has a chest injury while another was stabbed in the head.

France Knife Attack
Several people were injured in the attack in central Paris, police said (Thibault Camus/AP)

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terrorism, police said.

The Foreign Office said: “We are urgently investigating this incident and are in close contact with the French authorities.”

