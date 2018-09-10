Pictures documenting coastal life win prestigious competition

Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys has won a national award for capturing the British coastline.

The picture shows stormy seas at Seaham, Co Durham.

Stormy seas at Seaham, Co Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cart Gap, Norfolk (Chris Herring/PA)

Mr Humphreys’ photo was selected as the winner of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society coastal views category, one of four sections showcasing the UK’s coastline and its associated people and industry.

Clear Communications (Rob Amsbury/PA)

Just A Shell, taken in Aberdour, Scotland (Craig Scott/PA)

Full On Reverse, taken at Whitstable Harbour (Michael Marsh/PA)

Chris Herring won the ships and wrecks category and took the overall prize for an image of Cart Gap, Norfolk, while John Roberts won the best industry picture of the year for the Bay of Biscay.

Dawn Fishing, taken at the Bay of Biscay (John Roberts/PA)

RNLI & HM Coastguard Practice Manoeuvres, taken at Scarborough (Allan Charter/PA)

Recovering The Trawl, taken in Guernsey (Dave Agnelli/PA)

The fourth winner was Gareth Easton, in the people and recreation category, with his submission from Shetland.

Shipshape, taken at Aldeburgh, Suffolk (Justin Minns/PA)

Dover, 5am (Teri Pengilley/PA)

Captain Justin Osmond, Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society chief executive, said: “We received about 1,000 entries this year for the competition which is fantastic and many of the images portray those who we are here to support, with the competition enabling us to raise awareness of the maritime environment and those working in it.”