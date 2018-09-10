Advertising
Pedestrian hit by HGV at roundabout in Aberdeen
Police were called to the scene on King Street at about 11.40am on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Aberdeen following reports of a serious collision at about 11.40am on Monday.
The crash, which involved an HGV and a female pedestrian, happened at the St Machar roundabout on King Street.
The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
