Pedestrian hit by HGV at roundabout in Aberdeen

UK News | Published:

Police were called to the scene on King Street at about 11.40am on Monday.

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry at a roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Aberdeen following reports of a serious collision at about 11.40am on Monday.

The crash, which involved an HGV and a female pedestrian, happened at the St Machar roundabout on King Street.

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

