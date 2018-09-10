Most Welsh parliamentary seats would be axed or changed under boundary review

Around three-quarters of Welsh seats would be axed or changed in an overhaul of parliamentary boundaries.

Wales would lose more than a quarter of its seats under proposals to cut the overall number of MPs to 600.

Of the 50 seats facing the axe, 11 are in Wales and final recommendations about how to carry out the shake-up have been published.

Just a quarter of seats remain unchanged under the recommendations drawn up by the Boundary Commission for Wales.

The reforms were ordered by the Government to cut the cost of politics and equalise the number of voters in each constituency.

It means two seats – Caerfyrddin and Ceredigion a Gogledd Sir Benfro – would be between 2,000 and 3,000 square kilometres in size while two others – Brecon, Radnor and Montgomery, and Gwynedd – would be more than that.

The Boundary Commission for Wales revealed it received a number of submissions calling for Anglesey to remain an island constituency but it was not possible to create a special case for the area.

It would become Ynys Mon a Bangor (Anglesey and Bangor) under the plans.