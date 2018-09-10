Advertising
In Pictures: Antlers out for traditional village horn dance
A Staffordshire village is playing host to an unusual folk dance which traces its roots back to the 13th century.
The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is being held along the roads of the village and will feature characters including deer-men, Maid Marian and the fool.
The event is traditionally held on what is known as Wakes Monday, the first Monday after September 4.
