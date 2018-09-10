Builder denies wrecking newly built homes with digger

A builder has pleaded not guilty to using a digger to cause up to £4 million of damage to a row of newly built retirement homes.

Daniel Neagu, 30, was charged with criminal damage after five houses belonging to McCarthy & Stone Retirement Living to the value of around £4 million were wrecked in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, on August 11.

Neagu pleaded not guilty to the charge during a preliminary hearing at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.

It is alleged he acted without lawful excuse and was reckless as to whether the properties were destroyed or damaged.

Site staff inspect damaged properties in Buntingford (John Stillwell/PA)

A trial for Neagu, a Romanian national living in Athelstone Road, Harrow, north-west London, was set for St Albans Crown Court on February 4 2019.

He was remanded in custody.

Sitting on an estate still under construction, the homes in Ermine Street had external walls torn out, leaving debris littering their gardens.

A turquoise digger stood beside the devastation.

Neagu was not employed directly by McCarthy & Stone and was instead working for subcontractor Fenton, a McCarthy & Stone spokeswoman has said.