Menu

Advertising

Woman arrested over shooting at boxing club

UK News | Published:

Bobby Messett died after a shooting at the club in Co Wicklow.

Officers outside the boxing club

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a grandfather at an Irish boxing club founded by the father of Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor.

Bobby Messett, 50, died after the shooting at Bray Boxing Club, Co Wicklow, in June.

Two other men were injured in the incident, including Pete Taylor, whose boxing champion daughter Katie shot to fame at the London 2012 Olympics.

Irish shooting
Pete Taylor with his daughter Katie (Brian Lawless/PA)

The woman was arrested in Dublin on Saturday evening and is currently being detained at Dundrum Garda Station.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on Thursday is still being detained at Bray Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardai say that further updates will follow.

Mr Messett was a father of three and had three grandchildren.

The self-employed painter and decorator from Co Wicklow was a member of the boxing club.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News