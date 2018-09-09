Sir Mo Farah wins Great North Run for fifth time

Sir Mo Farah has become the first man to win the Great North Run five times.

The four-time Olympic champion clinched his fifth consecutive victory in the race on the South Shields seafront on Sunday.

Top 3 Elite Men@SimplyhealthUK #GreatNorthRun ?Mo Farah 00:59:26? Jake Robertson 00:59:57? Bashir Abdi 01:00:43 pic.twitter.com/JYE0lDWi6x — Great Run (@Great_Run) September 9, 2018

Record numbers were expected to take part in the half-marathon with 57,000 people registered, organisers said.

In recent years, the number of people dropping out before they reach the start line has been falling, and based on this trend organisers were predicting the highest ever number of finishers on the day.

Sir Mo Farah celebrates winning the Men’s Elite race during the 2018 Simply Health Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA)

Crowds lined the route for the race which took place in sunny conditions.

Sir Mo, 35, crossed the finish line in 59 minutes and 26 seconds, four seconds short of his personal best.

Sir Mo Farah greets fans (Richard Sellers/PA)

David Weir won the men’s wheelchair race for the seventh time in his career.

Northern Ireland’s Emma Mitchell was the best British finisher in the women’s race in eighth place.