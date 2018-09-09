Advertising
How the V&A Dundee took shape
More than 10 years after the idea was first touted, the design museum has transformed the waterfront in Scotland’s fourth city.
Here are the key dates in the construction of the V&A Dundee building.
2007: Discussions begin on bringing a design museum to Dundee as part of a £1 billion transformation of the city’s waterfront.
2009: V&A Dundee is announced as a key feature of the 30-year project.
January 2010: An international competition to design the new building is launched, with 120 entries submitted.
November 2010: Kengo Kuma & Associates’ “bold and ambitious” design is named as the winning proposal from a shortlist of six.
September 2012: The building is granted planning permission after members of Dundee City Council give it their unanimous approval.
January 2015: It is revealed the planned cost of the project has increased by £31.1 million to just over £80 million.
March 2015: A ground-breaking ceremony marks the formal start of construction work.
May 2016: A cofferdam – which will allow the museum to be built into the water – is completed in the River Tay, a major milestone in the building project.
March 2017: Local school children take part in a topping out ceremony.
June 2017: Builders hang huge cast stone panels on the walls of the museum, giving the building its signature look.
January 2018: It is announced the museum will open on September 15 this year.
February 2018: Kengo Kuma visits the completed building for the first time.
May 2018: Dundee is named one of the year’s must-see destinations by travel bible Lonely Planet in anticipation of the museum opening.
September 14: Primal Scream headline the 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens celebrating the museum.
September 15: V&A Dundee opens to the public.
