Briton dies after needing medical attention on Ibiza flight

A British man has died after needing medical attention on a flight to Ibiza.

The Jet2 flight from Manchester diverted to Toulouse on Saturday evening due to the medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for the airline has confirmed the man’s death.

Jet2 earlier said when the plane landed in Toulouse the passenger was taken to hospital by the emergency services.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with the French authorities following the death of a British man in Toulouse and are supporting his family at this difficult time.”