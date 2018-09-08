RMT workers at two rail firms striking over guards dispute

Rail workers at two companies are said to be solidly supporting a fresh strike in the long-running dispute over guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at South Western Railway (SWR) and Arriva Rail North (ARN) (Northern) walked out for 24 hours, with further strikes planned in the coming weeks.

Services were cancelled or disrupted, with buses replacing trains on some routes.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT members are standing rock solid again this morning on both Northern and South Western Railway in the continuing fight for safety, security and access on our trains.

“It is scandalous that while other train operators have been prepared to engage seriously with RMT on the crucial issue of a guaranteed second safety-critical member of staff on their services, ARN and SWR have slammed the door in our faces.

“It’s time for both these companies to get out of the bunker and start talking with the union on the issue of the guard guarantee. RMT will not allow safety, security and access on our railways to be compromised in the drive for private profit.”