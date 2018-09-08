The views of more than 450 children have helped shape a new national strategy for school libraries.

The Scottish Government said the strategy, aimed at boosting literacy and attainment, is the first of its kind in the UK.

Developed in partnership with local authority body Cosla, more than 30 schools were visited by those drawing up the plan to hear pupils’ experiences.

Today we have published a National Strategy for School Libraries, produced jointly with @Cosla the plan is the first of its kind in the UK? We want every child in Scotland to have access to a dynamic school library #InternationalLiteracyDay Read more➡️https://t.co/V7h3Y7L0TX pic.twitter.com/NigEDBnNuM — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 8, 2018

The strategy aims to ensure every pupil from early years to secondary has access to a “dynamic” school library.

Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney said: “This strategy seeks to make libraries the vibrant hub and epicentre of our schools, promoting an appreciation of literature, an understanding of information literacy and a place of contact, friendship, dialogue and reassurance.

“I am pleased to endorse this strategy and look forward to working with stakeholders, headteachers and library staff to implement it over the next five years.”

Stephen McCabe, Cosla spokesman for children and young people, said: “The strategy will be a valuable blueprint for all of those involved in developing and delivering school library services to ensure all children and young people get the best from their education.”