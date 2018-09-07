Advertising
Woman charged almost four months after body found
Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead in a wooded area near a road in May.
A woman has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a 22-year-old whose body was found near a roadside almost four months ago.
Annalise Johnstone was discovered dead in a wooded area close to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perth and Kinross on May 10.
Police said that a 28-year-old woman has been charged and she is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.
Jordan Johnstone, 24, was also arrested in connection with the death in May.
He was charged with murder and theft when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on May 25.
