Murder inquiry launched after man shot dead outside his home

A man has been killed in a targeted shooting outside his home.

Gary More, 32, died after a number of shots were fired at him in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the busy residential area in North Lanarkshire, but Mr More died at the scene.

Officers have launched a murder inquiry into the death and said they are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

Detective Superintendent Jim Smith, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “The victim was outside his house in Gartness Drive when a number of shots were fired at him, causing fatal injuries.

“Although the investigation is at an early stage, it is not believed to be a random attack and at this stage we believe the victim has been targeted by the person responsible.”

Police said a small white vehicle is of interest to their investigation.

A vehicle of a similar colour was found burnt-out near Craigmaddie Road in Balmore, in the north of Glasgow.

Forensic work is being carried out at the scene of the shooting and on the burnt-out vehicle to see if the two are linked.

Mr Smith said: “I am interested in any sightings of a small white-coloured vehicle seen in the street at the time of the shooting.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of the shooting or the area of the burnt-out vehicle who may have witnessed a small white car, or anyone acting suspiciously, to get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.

“Officers are currently carrying out extensive door-to-door inquiries and gathering and reviewing CCTV footage in the area to trace the movements of the car involved.”

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Specialist officers are said to be supporting the victim’s family at this time.

Superintendent Louise Skelton said: “We are aware the local community will be shocked by this incident as it took place in a busy residential area early in the evening.

“This is being treated as a targeted attack, and we have taken immediate steps by increasing police patrols in the area to provide public reassurance. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Airdrie Police Office on the 101 number, quoting reference 3626 of September 6.