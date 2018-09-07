Man shot dead outside his home in targeted attack

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was killed in a targeted shooting outside his home.

Gary More, 32, suffered “significant injuries” after a number of shots were fired at him in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the busy residential area in North Lanarkshire, but Mr More died at the scene.

Detectives said they are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

Gartness Drive in Airdrie has been cordoned off as police investigate the murder of Gary More (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

They are keen to trace a small white car that was seen in the street around the time of the shooting and left the area shortly afterwards.

Detective Superintendent Jim Smith, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “A brutal act took place here.

“The victim was outside his house in Gartness Drive when a number of shots were fired at him, causing fatal injuries.

Advertising

“Although the investigation is at an early stage, it is not believed to be a random attack and at this stage we believe the victim has been targeted by the person responsible.”

A white vehicle was later found burnt-out near Craigmaddie Road to the north of Glasgow.

Forensic work is being carried out at the scene of the shooting and on the burnt-out vehicle to see if the two are linked.

Speaking at the scene in Airdrie, Mr Smith said: “A small white car was seen in the street around the time of the shooting. It was last seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Advertising

“There was a vehicle in the Craigmaddie Road area of Milngavie last night that was found on fire and burnt out. It is a small white vehicle that may be connected to this incident or it may not. We are obviously following that as a line of inquiry.

“Trying to link that vehicle to this incident here is going to be a key line of inquiry for me and my team.

“Officers are currently carrying out extensive door-to-door inquiries and gathering and reviewing CCTV footage in the area to trace the movements of the car involved.”

Flowers have been placed near the police cordon (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

The area around Gartness Drive has been cordoned off and officers stood guard at the scene on Friday.

Flowers have been laid near the cordon, with messages including “You were always in my corner, I’ll never forget you bro”, and: “In shock, sleep well brother.”

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Superintendent Louise Skelton said: “We are aware the local community will be shocked by this incident as it took place in a busy residential area early in the evening.

“This is being treated as a targeted attack, and we have taken immediate steps by increasing police patrols in the area to provide public reassurance. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Airdrie Police Office on the 101 number, quoting reference 3626 of September 6.