Menu

Advertising

Man charged after device triggers bomb squad alert

UK News | Published:

The area surrounding the property in Dundee was sealed off.

Police tape cordon

A man has been charged after a device found during a raid led to the bomb squad being called in.

Police discovered the item while searching what is understood to be a residential property in Carlochie Place, Dundee, on Thursday afternoon.

An explosive ordnance unit from Edinburgh was sent to the scene to investigate.

People in nearby buildings were evacuated and a 100-metre cordon was put in place.

A 30-year-old has been charged in relation to firearms offences and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News