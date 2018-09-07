Man charged after device triggers bomb squad alert

A man has been charged after a device found during a raid led to the bomb squad being called in.

Police discovered the item while searching what is understood to be a residential property in Carlochie Place, Dundee, on Thursday afternoon.

An explosive ordnance unit from Edinburgh was sent to the scene to investigate.

People in nearby buildings were evacuated and a 100-metre cordon was put in place.

A 30-year-old has been charged in relation to firearms offences and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.