London Fashion Week designers say no to real fur
London Fashion Week will not feature real fur in any of its shows.
It is thought to be the first main fashion week to go fur-free.
The British Fashion Council said it had carried out a survey among all of the designers involved in fashion week, which runs from September 14.
It said the results “reflect a cultural change based on ideals and choices” by designers, big brands and consumers.
Singer Paloma Faith, a long-time anti-fur campaigner, said she was “overwhelmed and elated” at the news.
She tweeted: “I am so overwhelmed and elated that fur has been banned from london fashion week! Progress!”
It comes after luxury fashion house Burberry announced it will no longer use real fur.
The British brand said there will be no real fur in its collection presented in London later this month, adding that it will phase out existing fur products.
Burberry’s showcase on September 17 will be the debut collection for the brand’s new chief creative officer, former Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci.
The use of real fur by Burberry has been restricted for many years to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon.
These and angora will be banned from future Burberry collections.
