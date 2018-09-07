Key dates in offshore wind farm construction

Here are some key dates in the development of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off the coast of Aberdeen:

2002: Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm is conceived by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG).

2003-2006: Plans are developed, with 20 consultation events held along the north east coastline.

2006-2009: Plans move forward, with the project to become a test centre concept known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.

Work to install the turbine foundations (Vattenfall/PA)

2008: Swedish power company Vattenfall acquires an interest.

2010: The Crown Estate awards an exclusivity agreement to develop the project in a zone off Aberdeen. The EU confirms a grant of up to 40 million euro (£36 million).

2011: Consent application is submitted to Marine Scotland.

2013: The Scottish Government grants planning consent. The Trump Organisation launches a legal action against the decision amid concerns the turbines will spoil the view from the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.

2014: The Trump Organisation’s call for a judicial hearing is rejected at Scotland’s Court of Session.

2015: The Trump Organisation’s case against the Scottish Government’s decision is rejected by the UK Supreme Court.

The final turbine was installed at the end of May (Vattenfall/PA)

2016: Vattenfall acquires full ownership of the EOWDC. Onshore works start at Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.

2018:

March: The first of the turbine foundations is installed in the seabed.

April: The wind farm is connected to the national grid and the first of its 11 turbines is put in place.

May: The final turbine is installed.

July: The wind farm exports power to the national grid for the first time.

September 7: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the EOWDC inauguration.