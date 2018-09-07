Advertising
Key dates in offshore wind farm construction
The idea was first conceived in 2002.
Here are some key dates in the development of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off the coast of Aberdeen:
2002: Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm is conceived by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG).
2003-2006: Plans are developed, with 20 consultation events held along the north east coastline.
2006-2009: Plans move forward, with the project to become a test centre concept known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.
2008: Swedish power company Vattenfall acquires an interest.
2010: The Crown Estate awards an exclusivity agreement to develop the project in a zone off Aberdeen. The EU confirms a grant of up to 40 million euro (£36 million).
2011: Consent application is submitted to Marine Scotland.
Advertising
2013: The Scottish Government grants planning consent. The Trump Organisation launches a legal action against the decision amid concerns the turbines will spoil the view from the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.
2014: The Trump Organisation’s call for a judicial hearing is rejected at Scotland’s Court of Session.
2015: The Trump Organisation’s case against the Scottish Government’s decision is rejected by the UK Supreme Court.
Advertising
2016: Vattenfall acquires full ownership of the EOWDC. Onshore works start at Blackdog, Aberdeenshire.
2018:
March: The first of the turbine foundations is installed in the seabed.
April: The wind farm is connected to the national grid and the first of its 11 turbines is put in place.
May: The final turbine is installed.
July: The wind farm exports power to the national grid for the first time.
September 7: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the EOWDC inauguration.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.