In Pictures: Motoring fans step back in time at the Goodwood Revival

A Spitfire and Ferrari were among the displays at this year’s event at the Sussex motor racing circuit.

Winnie Bain, 10, from Liverpool sits in the drivers seat of her Austin J40 pedal car as her brother Joe, 7, checks under the bonnet

Transport enthusiasts have been visiting yesteryear as 2018’s Goodwood Revival got under way in West Sussex.

The three-day festival celebrates the cars and motorcycles which were in vogue during the Goodwood motor circuit’s original period from the late 1940s until 1966.

Many of the spectators get fully into the swing of the festivities by dressing to suit their favourite historic period.

Actors at Goodwood Revival
Actors in period dress welcome visitors on day one of the Goodwood Revival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
Fiona Lewis, from Chichester, leads school children from The March Church of England primary school past a Spitfire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
A marshal directs a Ferrai 250 GT out of the paddock at the motor circuit (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
Cars competing for the Kinrara Trophy make their way out onto the track for official practice (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Goodwood Revival 2018
James Colwell, from Bournemouth, looks all shook up as he poses for a photograph on day one of the revival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
Drivers in the Kinrara Trophy wait in the assembly area (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
A Kinrara Trophy driver adjusts her fire hood before practice (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Goodwood Revival 2018
Revival enthusiasts in period dress stand near the assembly area (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
Drivers and mechanics in the Kinrara Trophy chat in the assembly area (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
Revival enthusiasts walk around the paddock (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Goodwood Revival 2018
Motoring aficionado Chris Evans and wife Natasha arrive (Andrew Matthews/PA)

