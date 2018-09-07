Menu

Advertising

Aberdeen offshore wind farm in numbers

UK News | Published:

A single turbine rotation is said to generate enough energy to power a home for a day.

Work to install a turbine at the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre

Here are some key numbers related to Scotland’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility:

£300 million – Vattenfall investment in the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).

1.5 miles – Location of the EOWDC from Aberdeen shore.

191 metres – Height of the 11 turbines.

The European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre as seen from the Aberdeen shore
Eleven turbines make up the EOWDC off the Aberdeen coast (Vattenfall/PA)

80 metres – Length of the turbine blades.

164 metres – Size of the turbine rotor.

1,800 – Weight in tonnes of each of the turbine’s foundations.

312 GWh – The centre’s annual energy production.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News