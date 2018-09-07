Advertising
Aberdeen offshore wind farm in numbers
A single turbine rotation is said to generate enough energy to power a home for a day.
Here are some key numbers related to Scotland’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility:
£300 million – Vattenfall investment in the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).
1.5 miles – Location of the EOWDC from Aberdeen shore.
191 metres – Height of the 11 turbines.
80 metres – Length of the turbine blades.
164 metres – Size of the turbine rotor.
1,800 – Weight in tonnes of each of the turbine’s foundations.
312 GWh – The centre’s annual energy production.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.