Value of Scottish exports up 7% over 12 months

The value of Scottish exports increased by 7% in the year to June, according to new figures.

The latest regional trade statistics from HMRC show export values hit £28.8 billion, a rise of £1.9 billion compared with the same period the previous year.

Over the same period the value of UK exports was up 5.4% to £331 billion.

Scotland had the highest percentage increase of any UK country.

The increase in Scottish goods exports was driven by a rise in the export of goods to the EU, up 18% to £14.9 billion, while exports of oil and gas rose 29% to £7 billion.

Total UK exports to the EU increased by 7% over the period.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: “Today’s figures are again positive for Scotland, clearly showing strong export growth across a range of areas.

“The Scottish Government continues to do everything in our power to support the Scottish economy and grow exports further, in spite of the uncertainty caused by Brexit.

“An export growth plan will see £20 million invested in a range of measures, including support for 150 businesses to increase overseas activity.”