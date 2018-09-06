‘Urgent enforcement action’ against NHS hospital trust

Urgent enforcement action has been taken against an NHS hospital trust after inspectors identified patient safety concerns.

An inspection team from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) at the end of August.

The enforcement notice gives the CQC power to impose conditions on the trust, in connection with patient care.

The trust runs Shropshire’s two main hospitals, Telford’s Princess Royal and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Heidi Smoult, CQC’s deputy chief inspector of hospitals, said: “An inspection of services provided by the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust took place over six days at the end of August 2018.

“That inspection identified concerns regarding patient safety.

“We have now taken urgent enforcement action against the trust to ensure that people always get the care and treatment they have every right to expect.

“We will provide further information when the legal process allows.”

The trust said inspectors had imposed conditions relating to the operation of both hospitals’ emergency departments.

In a statement, Simon Wright, chief executive of the trust, said: “We have received notification from the CQC that they have imposed conditions on us in terms of the systems we have in place around patients who may present with sepsis or other deteriorating medical conditions in our emergency departments and of the environmental safety of our Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“Work on these areas had already begun before this notification and we will continue to work hard in these areas to reassure the CQC, and therefore our patients and staff, that these procedures are in place.”