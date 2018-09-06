Harry and Meghan attend charity event marking final days of First World War

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived for a charity performance to raise money for veterans and mark the centenary of the final days of the First World War.

Harry and Meghan were greeted by former Army chief Lord Dannatt at Central Hall in Westminster, London, on Thursday night for the concert titled 100 Days To Peace.

Soprano Lesley Garrett was to perform a WB Yeats poem, and Sir Karl Jenkins was set to conduct The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace, an anti-war piece performed by choir and orchestra.

Meeting the general who led the Army between 2006 and 2009, Meghan wore a dark blue dress by Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu.

Meghan was wearing a dress by Jason Wu (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry was in a sombre navy suit.

The peer, accompanied by his wife Lady Philippa, spoke warmly with the royal couple before they entered the Great Hall for the show.

After standing for the national anthem, they took their seats.

In the intermission, they were to meet with performers and charity leaders.

The show, presented by the Royal Armouries museum, will raise money for three charities supporting veterans with mental health issues – Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together.