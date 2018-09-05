Menu

Absconded killer recaptured by police

The 38-year-old absconded on Wednesday.

Andrew Craigie (Staffordshire Police/PA)

A convicted killer who absconded from prison has been caught by police.

Andrew Craigie was handed a life sentence after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility in 2007 at Stafford Crown Court.

The 38-year-old absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on Wednesday morning but was arrested on Tixall Road, Stafford, at 11pm, Staffordshire Police said.

Craigie killed 61-year-old grandfather Geoffrey Watkins in a frenzied knife attack on June 28 2006.

He has been returned to the Category D prison, officers added.

