In Pictures: Tears of joy as Three Lions secure World Cup semi-final place

UK News | Published:

Supporters gathered around the country for the big clash against Sweden.

England fans across the land are celebrating after the Three Lions breezed past Sweden to secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Russia World Cup 2018
Fans arrive to watch the match at Luna Beach Cinema, Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Supporters spent the afternoon in bars and even on the beach cheering on England, as goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw Gareth Southgate’s men home.

Russia World Cup 2018
England flags were prominently displayed (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Russia World Cup 2018
Fans watch the game at the Rose & Crown pub, in Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)
Fans react to a near miss in Wimbledon, south London (Philip Toscano/PA)
Russia World Cup 2018
The Rose and Crown pub in Wimbledon erupted as England scored their first goal (Philip Toscano/PA)
Russia World Cup 2018
There were early nerves – but they quickly turned to joy (Philip Toscano/PA)

Wireless Festival – Day 2 – London
Even at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, north London, England fans were glued to the game (Matt Crossick/PA)
Russia World Cup 2018
Football-mad bride Nadine Hanlon cheers as England score during the renewal of her vows to husband Lee (Danny Lawson/PA)
Russia World Cup 2018
Nadine celebrate as England secure the win (Danny Lawson/PA)
England fans
Fans react to England’s second goal from Dele Alli while watching the game in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Star Casino in Sydney (Ryan Wilkinson/PA)

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Six – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tennis fans watch the quarter final on their iPads and phones at Wimbledon (Steve Paston/PA(
The tears were ones of sadness for Swedish fans (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Sweden supporter is dejected at the end of the match (Aaron Chown/PA)
