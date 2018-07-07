Advertising
In Pictures: Tears of joy as Three Lions secure World Cup semi-final place
Supporters gathered around the country for the big clash against Sweden.
England fans across the land are celebrating after the Three Lions breezed past Sweden to secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.
Supporters spent the afternoon in bars and even on the beach cheering on England, as goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw Gareth Southgate’s men home.
