In Pictures: Tears of joy as Three Lions secure World Cup semi-final place

England fans across the land are celebrating after the Three Lions breezed past Sweden to secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Fans arrive to watch the match at Luna Beach Cinema, Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Supporters spent the afternoon in bars and even on the beach cheering on England, as goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw Gareth Southgate’s men home.

England flags were prominently displayed (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fans watch the game at the Rose & Crown pub, in Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

Fans react to a near miss in Wimbledon, south London (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Rose and Crown pub in Wimbledon erupted as England scored their first goal (Philip Toscano/PA)

There were early nerves – but they quickly turned to joy (Philip Toscano/PA)

Even at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, north London, England fans were glued to the game (Matt Crossick/PA)

Football-mad bride Nadine Hanlon cheers as England score during the renewal of her vows to husband Lee (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nadine celebrate as England secure the win (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fans react to England’s second goal from Dele Alli while watching the game in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Star Casino in Sydney (Ryan Wilkinson/PA)

Tennis fans watch the quarter final on their iPads and phones at Wimbledon (Steve Paston/PA(

The tears were ones of sadness for Swedish fans (Aaron Chown/PA)