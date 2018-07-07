Come on England! Celebrities euphoric after World Cup quarter-final win

Frank Skinner could not resist giving David Baddiel a kiss as England beat Sweden in the World Cup.

The pair, who created football anthem Three Lions along with The Lightning Seeds, apparently watched the match together and celebrated as England won 2-0, booking their slot in the semi-finals.

Baddiel tweeted a string of messages saying “It’s. Coming. Home”, and the third showed him grinning as Skinner planted a delighted kiss on his cheek.

It’s. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 7, 2018

Coming. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 7, 2018

Other stars celebrating included former footballer David Beckham, who said on Instagram: “Here We Go… Great win , Great performance ..

“Confident , professional and a team that are playing for each other , playing for the manager and playing for our country… Captain performances all the way through the team…. ComeOnEngland.”

Robbie Williams shared a photo of himself holding up a sign that said: “it’s coming home.”

“COME ON @england!!” he captioned the post.

COME ON @england!! ??? A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jul 7, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Pop star Cheryl said she could hear people outside celebrating the victory.

?????????? the cheers I can hear outside coming from every direction is giving me chills !! #itscomimghome ?? — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 7, 2018

EastEnders star Ross Kemp posted a video online saying: “Everyone now should be worried about facing us.”

“Bring it on,” added the actor.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon even commented, tweeting: “What a win!! Congrats England soccer.”

What a win!! ? Congrats England ??????? soccer⚽️ https://t.co/gsgFqp8enk — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 7, 2018

England now face either Russia or Croatia in a semi-final next week.

England fans today after they won ??????? pic.twitter.com/KWb3fsnoJH — Phillip Schofield Memes (@SchofeReacts) July 7, 2018

Phillip Schofield tweeted a video showing how football fans celebrated the victory.

The clip, captioned “England fans today after they won”, showed the presenter shouting “Yes!” and running through a field with his t-shirt over his head, showing off his bare chest.