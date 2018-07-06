What we know about the Amesbury Novichok victims

The victims of the latest Novichok poisoning in Wiltshire are mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley.

Here is what we know about their lives and movements before they were admitted to hospital in a critical condition:

The couple spent Friday afternoon and evening in Salisbury and visited a number of shops.

A police tent near the house in Amesbury where counter-terrorism police are investigating (Steve Parsons/PA)

Friend Sam Hobson, 29, said he spent the day with them and that Ms Sturgess, 44, first went to hospital on Saturday at 11am from Mr Rowley’s flat in Muggleton Road, Amesbury.

Ms Sturgess had been taken away on a stretcher, the friend said, adding: “She didn’t look very well at all, there was a thing in her mouth breathing for her.”

“She was on the floor having a fit and foaming at the mouth and that’s when he (Mr Rowley) started sweating really badly,” he told The Guardian.

“So he had a shower and then he went to his room for a bit, got dressed, came out and was a bit tired, sat down for a bit and then that’s when he got up and started acting weird.”

Advertising

Mr Hobson said he called an ambulance for Mr Rowley, 45, when he started “foaming at the mouth”.

(PA Graphics)

“He said he felt he’d been poisoned… then he was rocking against the wall making funny noises and his eyes were wide open, glazed and pinpricked, and he was sweating, dribbling and making weird noises,” he said.

“I was speaking to him, getting no response. They thought first it was drugs but now they know it’s not the drugs.”

Advertising

Mr Hobson said the police and fire brigade were in “hazard suits and they cordoned it all off”.

A police cordon at Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury (PA)

Mr Rowley was a thrifty individual who would forage for goods to sell or use and was known to collect cigarette ends, according to friend Ben Jordan.

“He used to pick up fag butts, go into charity shop bins, find curtains, kettles … anything and everything to sell, to survive, to use,” the 27-year-old said.

“What the charity shop doesn’t want, he will fix it or sell it or use it for himself.

“He was lovely, Charlie boy.”

He added that Ms Sturgess is a “lovely person” who “mothered” many with alcohol problems at John Baker House, the supported housing where she lived.

Mr Rowley’s brother Matthew told ITV News that “he’s a lovely bloke” who would “do anything for you”, but he fears he will now be “finished physically”.

Salisbury City Council leader Councillor Matthew Dean said the pair were known to the authority and were on “the road to recovery” before they were poisoned.

“So it’s tremendously sad for the individuals concerned and we wish them a speedy recovery,” he added.