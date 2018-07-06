On this day – July 7

1307: Edward I, having conquered the Welsh, died on his way to Scotland to fight Robert the Bruce.

1814: The first authentic historical novel, Sir Walter Scott’s Waverley, was published.

1816: Richard Brinsley Sheridan, Irish-born playwright of School for Scandal (1777), died. He became manager of the Drury Lane Theatre as well as a politician but died in poverty.

1860: Composer Gustav Mahler was born in Kaliste, Bohemia.

1927: Christopher Stone became the first “disc jockey” on British radio when he presented his Record Round-up from Savoy Hill.

1967: Using Sir Francis Drake’s sword, the Queen knighted Francis Chichester, who had sailed solo round the world in Gypsy Moth IV.

2005: A series of explosions ripped through London in co-ordinated terrorist strikes. Suicide attacks on three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus killed 56, including the bombers, and more than 700 were injured.

2013: Andy Murray made history as he became the first British man to take the Wimbledon singles title in 77 years.

ON THIS DAY LAST YEAR: Official figures showed that more than a third of physics teachers do not hold a degree in the subject.

BIRTHDAYS: Ringo Starr, ex-Beatle, 78; Michael Howard, former Conservative Party leader, 77; Bill Oddie, comic actor/wildlife presenter, 77; Tony Jacklin, former golfer, 74; Michael Ancram, former MP, 73; Shelley Duvall, actress, 69; Rob Newman, comedian/author/political activist, 54.

July 8 BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Kennedy, TV and radio presenter, 68; Kevin Bacon, actor, 60; Pauline Quirke, actress, 59; Billy Crudup, actor, 50; Beck, pop star, 48; Robbie Keane, footballer, 38; Sophia Bush, actress, 36; Jaden Smith, actor, 20.