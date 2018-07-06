How much damage can a cow do to a car? This tweet provides the answer

Police have warned motorists to take care after a car was wrecked in a collision with a cow.

Officers in County Durham posted pictures on social media of a battered white Peugeot near Sedgefield but confirmed that no-one in the car was hurt.

This is the terrifying result of a motorist hitting a cow on the Sedgefield back road at GT Stainton . Fortunately no one was injured . Always wonder what’s around the bend and can you stop in distance you can see #teamC pic.twitter.com/HjgFE77Cgr — Durham RPU (@DurhamRPU) July 6, 2018

A special constable working with the team said he followed the “culprit” animal for a mile before farmers helped him get it back into a field.

Durham Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: “This is the terrifying result of a motorist hitting a cow on the Sedgefield back road at GT Stainton.

“Fortunately no-one was injured. Always wonder what’s around the bend and can you stop in distance you can see.”

Even the cow somehow only got minor injuries, and was still able to run from me for a good mile until it was put in a field with the help of some farmers! pic.twitter.com/QdGfPxTJDR — Pete 3586 (@durham3586) July 6, 2018

The officer replied: “Even the cow somehow only got minor injuries, and was still able to run from me for a good mile until it was put in a field with the help of some farmers!”