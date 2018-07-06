Advertising
In Pictures: Britain basks in sunshine as mercury set to hit 33C
Temperatures on the verge of rising again as the country prepares for a weekend of Wimbledon, football fever and festivals.
The summer sun shows no sign of slowing down as Britain braces for the hottest temperatures of the heatwave so far.
In London and the South East the mercury is expected to hit 33C as the country prepares for a weekend of Wimbledon, football fever and festivals.
