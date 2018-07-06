Menu

In Pictures: Britain basks in sunshine as mercury set to hit 33C

UK News | Published:

Temperatures on the verge of rising again as the country prepares for a weekend of Wimbledon, football fever and festivals.

Green Park

The summer sun shows no sign of slowing down as Britain braces for the hottest temperatures of the heatwave so far.

In London and the South East the mercury is expected to hit 33C as the country prepares for a weekend of Wimbledon, football fever and festivals.

Lunch break
Office workers enjoy the sunshine while taking their lunch breaks in Green Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Yoga
Two women perform yoga exercises in a quiet shaded spot of the park (Victoria Jones/PA)
Folkestone, Kent
This couple decideded relaxing on the beach in Folkestone, Kent, was a better idea than yoga (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sheba Symonson
But Sheba Symonson was lucky enough to enjoy this beach hut all to herself (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Families on the beach
Storms predicted earlier in the week were labelled ‘very unlikely’ and removed from the forecast (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Whitby
Crowds also gathered at Whitby harbour ahead of this weekend’s Captain Cook Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hot weather
Meanwhile at Wimbledon these spectators sported fruit patterned shirts for centre court (Steve Paston/PA)
Wimbledon crowd
The weather has been hitting the headlines for the past few weeks, but many Wimbledon spectators came prepared (Steven Paston/PA)
David Cameron
Even David Cameron sought his sunglasses for centre court’s royal box (Steven Paston/PA)
Murray Mound
And those not in the good seats sat in the sunshine, watching the big screen on Murray Mound (Philip Toscano/PA)
