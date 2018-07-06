In Pictures: Britain basks in sunshine as mercury set to hit 33C

The summer sun shows no sign of slowing down as Britain braces for the hottest temperatures of the heatwave so far.

In London and the South East the mercury is expected to hit 33C as the country prepares for a weekend of Wimbledon, football fever and festivals.

Office workers enjoy the sunshine while taking their lunch breaks in Green Park, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Two women perform yoga exercises in a quiet shaded spot of the park (Victoria Jones/PA)

This couple decideded relaxing on the beach in Folkestone, Kent, was a better idea than yoga (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But Sheba Symonson was lucky enough to enjoy this beach hut all to herself (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Storms predicted earlier in the week were labelled ‘very unlikely’ and removed from the forecast (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crowds also gathered at Whitby harbour ahead of this weekend’s Captain Cook Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meanwhile at Wimbledon these spectators sported fruit patterned shirts for centre court (Steve Paston/PA)

The weather has been hitting the headlines for the past few weeks, but many Wimbledon spectators came prepared (Steven Paston/PA)

Even David Cameron sought his sunglasses for centre court’s royal box (Steven Paston/PA)