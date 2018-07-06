Menu

Bridge blocked as tractor sheds load of grass

Published: 2018-07-06

The incident occurred on the approach to the Erskine Bridge.

Tractor sheds grass near Erskine Bridge

Motorists faced delays after a tractor shed its trailer load of grass on the approach to the Erskine Bridge.

The northbound carriageway of the bridge was closed temporarily during the clean-up, with tailbacks stretching as far back as Paisley.

Pictures posted on social media showed the trailer on its side with grass covering two lanes of the M898 in Renfrewshire.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “A tractor has shed it’s grass load and restricting the carriageway.

“Due to the amount that shed, clear up operation will take time.”

Police said they were alerted to the incident on the northbound carriageway at around 8.20am on Friday.

The road reopened at around 11.10am.

