Third teenager arrested after fatal stabbing of 16-year-old boy

A third teenager has been arrested by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

Daniel Gee-Jamieson was found by officers on Belle Vale Road in Gateacre, Liverpool, at about 9pm on Tuesday and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Merseyside Police said an 18-year-old man from Garston had been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident.

Daniel Gee-Jamieson, 16, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

Two 17-year-old boys remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police believe Daniel was stabbed following an altercation within a group of teenagers on a park off Belle Vale Road.

The force has appealed for witnesses who may have seen a group of 10-15 teenagers, believed to have fled on a disused railway line known as the Loop Line, following the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to @MerpolCC, call 101 with reference 18200138562, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.