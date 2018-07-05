Advertising
Third teenager arrested after fatal stabbing of 16-year-old boy
Daniel Gee-Jamieson was found by police on Belle Vale Road in Liverpool on Tuesday night.
A third teenager has been arrested by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
Daniel Gee-Jamieson was found by officers on Belle Vale Road in Gateacre, Liverpool, at about 9pm on Tuesday and later pronounced dead in hospital.
Merseyside Police said an 18-year-old man from Garston had been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident.
Two 17-year-old boys remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police believe Daniel was stabbed following an altercation within a group of teenagers on a park off Belle Vale Road.
The force has appealed for witnesses who may have seen a group of 10-15 teenagers, believed to have fled on a disused railway line known as the Loop Line, following the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward to @MerpolCC, call 101 with reference 18200138562, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
