Pippa heads to royal box to cheer on Britons at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister will take a seat in the royal box to see Britain’s Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund continue their charge at Wimbledon.

Pippa Matthews arrived smiling with their brother James Middleton, wearing a cream lace dress and blue wedge heels.

Edmund, 23, will face American Bradley Klahn, while Konta will play Dominika Cibulkova.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton at Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

The pair will be hoping for uninterrupted play, after rain delays on Wednesday evening saw a number of matches suspended and then resumed.

The Met Office forecasts a warm and sunny start to the day with temperatures reaching 27C (80.6F), but it also forecasts thunderstorms for the early evening.

Also expected in the royal box are cricketer Alastair Cook, actress Lesley Manville and ex-prime Minister Sir John Major.

Another Briton in action is 21-year-old Katie Boulter who faces Japan’s Naomi Osaka.