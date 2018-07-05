Kyle Edmund carries home hopes at Wimbledon as Johanna Konta is eliminated

Britain’s Johanna Konta crashed out of Wimbledon, leaving Kyle Edmund as the only home hope.

The 27-year-old lost 6-3 6-4 to Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova on Thursday on Centre Court.

Her exit from this year’s Championships means the only Brit left in the competition is 23-year-old Edmund.

He plays last on the show court against American Bradley Klahn.

Pippa Matthews in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Watching the matches from the Royal Box was the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Matthews.

She arrived smiling with their brother James Middleton, wearing a cream lace dress and blue wedge heels.

Also in the royal box were cricketer Alastair Cook, actress Lesley Manville and ex-prime minister Sir John Major.

Another Briton in action was 21-year-old Katie Boulter who lost her second round match against Japan’s Naomi Osaka on court two.