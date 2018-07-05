Johanna Konta’s conqueror scents victory in the Centre Court balls

The Wimbledon tennis balls have been given the sniff of approval by the woman who knocked Johanna Konta out of the competition.

Dominika Cibulkova, 29, who beat the Brit on Centre Court, has a long-standing fondness of smelling tennis balls.

And having played in tournaments all over the world, on all kinds of services and with various different tennis balls, the Slovak says the Wimbledon balls are her favourite.

She told the Press Association: “They are the same, like on the grass every year.

“They are my favourite, favourite balls, I really love that.”

Adding that the habit was something she had done since childhood, the world number 33 said: “I just love the new balls because they smell really really different.

Dominika Cibulkova celebrates her win (John Walton/PA)

“It is something I do since I was very little and it is maybe part of my routine.”

Slazenger has been the official supplier of tennis balls to the Championships since 1902.

It has supplied 54,250 balls for this year’s tournament, each of which have been tested for weight, bounce and compression.