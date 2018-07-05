Menu

In Pictures: Pippa in the royal box at Wimbledon

UK News | Published:

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister was joined by brother James Middleton for day four on Centre Court.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton in the royal box

Pippa Matthews has joined the great and the good in the royal box for day four of Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, wearing a simple white dress, was joined by brother James Middleton and other dignitaries to see crowd favourites including Rafael Nadal in action.

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Four – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton arrive for day four of the Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)
Pippa Matthews
Pippa settles in to her seat in the royal box (John Walton/PA)
Wimbledon 2017 – Day Four – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Pippa was joined in the royal box by parents Carole and Michael Middleton (John Walton/PA)
George and Frances Osborne
George and Frances Osborne also enjoyed the day’s play (John Walton/PA)
Alastair and Alice Cook in the royal box
Alastair Cook took a break from cricket with wife Alice (John Walton/PA)
Lesley Manville, left, in the royal box
Actress Lesley Manville, left, was also in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Meanwhile, there were some unusual looking characters in the cheaper seats…

Katie Boulter walks past spectators dressed up as the Teletubbies on court two
Teletubbies enjoy the action on court two (Nigel French/PA)
Spectators on day four
A quick snack at the All England Club (Nigel French/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Four – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Spectators at a picnic bench at the start of day four (Steven Paston/PA)
