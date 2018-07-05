Advertising
In Pictures: Pippa in the royal box at Wimbledon
The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister was joined by brother James Middleton for day four on Centre Court.
Pippa Matthews has joined the great and the good in the royal box for day four of Wimbledon.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, wearing a simple white dress, was joined by brother James Middleton and other dignitaries to see crowd favourites including Rafael Nadal in action.
Meanwhile, there were some unusual looking characters in the cheaper seats…
