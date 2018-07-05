In Pictures: Pippa in the royal box at Wimbledon

Pippa Matthews has joined the great and the good in the royal box for day four of Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, wearing a simple white dress, was joined by brother James Middleton and other dignitaries to see crowd favourites including Rafael Nadal in action.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton arrive for day four of the Wimbledon Championships (John Walton/PA)

Pippa settles in to her seat in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Pippa was joined in the royal box by parents Carole and Michael Middleton (John Walton/PA)

George and Frances Osborne also enjoyed the day’s play (John Walton/PA)

Alastair Cook took a break from cricket with wife Alice (John Walton/PA)

Actress Lesley Manville, left, was also in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Advertising

Meanwhile, there were some unusual looking characters in the cheaper seats…

Teletubbies enjoy the action on court two (Nigel French/PA)

A quick snack at the All England Club (Nigel French/PA)